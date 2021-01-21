Self-reliance in Defence a strategic necessity: Army Chief

The Indian Army Chief MM Naravane attended '25 years of Army Industry - Partnership' in Delhi on January 21.

"2020 was a unique year with twin challenges of the COVID pandemic and the belligerence on the northern borders.

The events of the past year have brought to the fore the vulnerability of global supply chains, underscoring the need for self-reliance.

Today self-reliance in Defence has become a strategic necessity.

It is imperative for us to invest in building long term indigenous capabilities for application across the entire spectrum of conflict," said the Army Chief.

He also said, "Considering the quick pace of Defence modernisation being undertaken by our adversaries, we are lagging behind slightly.

Continuous and heavy dependence of Indian armed forces on equipment of foreign origin needs to be addressed through indigenous capability development."