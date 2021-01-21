COVID-19 Vaccination clinic opens today

The vaccines will be given every Thursday, Friday and Saturday with registration opening Tuesdays.

19 vaccinations through Minnesota's new pilot program will be given today.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a new pilot program at nine different sites throughout the state to give the COVID-

19 vaccine.

Rochester is one of the nine... but there won't be a specific location.

Right now... the vaccine will only be available to people over the age of 65, pre-

K through 12th grade educators and childcare workers.

The point of this pilot program is to learn how to best provide the vaccine once it becomes available to more of the public



meaning it's similar to a trial run.

So the amount of doses is going to be limited.

Olmsted county public health director, graham briggs, says the demand in the community far exceeds the supply that olmsted county has available right "there's a local picture and a bigger picture that we're looking at with this sort of stuff.

Knowing we're going the fastest we can i think with a very limited supply and not a lot of front end information coming on exactly what's gonna be available for us in the near future."

Briggs says the tricky part is they won't know how many doses are being shipped to the county until it actually arrives.

But as of Tuesday... about 12 percent of the population in Olmsted County has received the first dose of the vaccine



that's over 18 thousand people.

The vaccines will be given every Thursday, Friday and Saturday with registration opening Tuesdays.