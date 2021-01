Abuse from Australian crowd made me mentally strong: Mohammed Siraj

On racial slurs hurled at Indian cricketers in Sydney, Cricketer Mohammed Siraj said, "Australian crowd started abusing me, it made me mentally strong, not letting it hamper my performance was my prime concern.

My job was to inform my captain that I was being abused and I did.

The Umpires told us that you can walk off the field and leave the game then (Ajinkya) Rahane bhai told the umpire that we won't leave, we respect the game."