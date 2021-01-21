USE THIS FOR TOP STORY

In washington, lauren blanchards, fox news.

The people that lost jobs, lost income, cannot afford to pay for their shelter.

The people providing shelter, they still have bills to pay.

And somehow some way needs to be relief.

Jon: biden extending eviction moratorium and pause puts on those who may be unemployment.

Amy russo tells us what it means for the tenants and the landlords.

An eviction moratorium has been put in place for months now.

I'm told for tenants facing hardship it does provide a sense of relief but for some landlords it is doing the exact opposite.

Now the u.s. census bureau nearly one in firehouse holds were behind in rent in december.

Some landlords haven't seen any money since september.

Fear it could get to a point where no longer pay housing expenses.

I'm told many tenants are able to work with landlords and come with an agreement.

Some not so lucky putting all the pay on the landlord.

Rental properties in mount pleasant and summerville.

He says landlords need some relief too.

It could put us in a predicament.

Obviously it is a business at the end of the day.

Certainly try to be sensitive about everyone's compassion and understanding but it could potentially impact us financially for the longer term.

Amy: landlords have the ability to file for eviction on a tenant still.

The moratorium halts courts from being able to carry out the eviction process.

Tenant must sign cdc declaration and provide it to landlords.

The current one expires on apri.

Right now if you do qualify you can sign up for housing assistance.

Amy russo, fox 24 news.

Jon: we reached out to 180 place.

40% case load increase.

We also spoke with donald cameron at the housing authority and spelled out what it means to those facing eviction.

Sometime it is going to end.

At some point in time it is going to have to be a reckoning and i think that's going to be a terrible day.

Because that's the day when people going to do without their existing housing and their credit is going to be terrible because there's going to be a big stain on their credit records.

And people are not going to want to rent to them.

So i think the homeless population is going to explode.

