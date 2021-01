Sir Keir Starmer: Education secretary has failed

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says Gavin Williamson has failed in his role as Education Secretary.

Sir Keir said it was good news that notice of two weeks would be given before schools reopened but there was more that the government could be doing to improve learning for children.

Report by Etemadil.

