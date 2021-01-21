Hawthorn Suites murder suspect: 'The gun just went off' during an argument over a Facebook post

The murder suspect who detectives arrested Tuesday night claims he did not intentionally shoot the victim after an argument took place in a Fort Wayne hotel earlier in the day, according to court documents.

New details tonight about the deadly shooting at hawthorne suites tuesday morning.

The allen county coroner says 22-year-old "myquel middlebrook" died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Court documents say 28-year-old "joseph rose" went to the lima road hotel with a woman who argued with middlebrooks over a facebook post.

When the woman asked middlebrooks to leave police say that's when rose pulled a gun and shot him.

Investigators say rose told them ?middlebrooks?

Was being aggressive with the woman.and that's when he grabbed the gun and it "just" went off.

Rose was arrested last night and charged with murder.his hearing is