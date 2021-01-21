The planning for such an effort has been a tough one, but both hospital groups say they’ve been successful so far.

Ertainly, things have gone very fast and we have done a lot of learne g as we developed.

Lutheran hospitals had a short window to prepare of hundreds of vaccinations a day.

For the two hospitals, it meant training vaccinators, coordinating logistics and making sure nothing got lost in the shuffle.

And both hospitals say the process has been successful so far.

For lutheran health network, they give out over 500 vaccines a day, even with that number, vishal bhatia with lutheran says initial expectations have been exceeded.

T has gone better than our expectations.

So, we really prepped for it, but we e been learning on go.

A new w, when it process and with the things that are required with getting issued that vaccine and deli gone it, it really smooth.

And lutheran say they and the state have planned so well, no covid-19 vaccines at the two hospitals have gone to waste jeffery boord with parkview says at the end of some days, theyl have given out every single vaccine without turning anyone away f we do have a few additional doses, we have been given very, very clear guidance from the indiana department of health.

We are to have a backup process by which we can identify an eligible person and we put a shot that arm, we do not waste any doses.

Monitor those who get the vaccine, to make sure they don have a severe allergic reaction.

E always have an emergency medical technician on-sight and we have the ability to treat a severe allergic reaction should it develop.

To date, we have not had any severe allergic reactions at our particular cline always e prepared just in case.

While both hospitals say they e had success so fa they say their struggle now is the ight y and demand.

Now the expansion totally depends on what the allocation of the vaccine is and right now e dependent on the allocation to the state and the allocation to us, in terms of expansion.

?doctor bhatia and boord both say that while the vaccine is a safe tool to fight the virus, we still need to remain vigilant against getting and spreading covid-19 so we can eventually return to normal.

