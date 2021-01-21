WEB EXTRA Meet the 46th President of the United States

President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday (1/20).
Get to know the 46th president of the United States, and find out how his wife Jill is making history.
President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday (1/20).
Get to know the 46th president of the United States, and find out how his wife Jill is making history.
Kamala Harris is making history as the first female vice president of the United States. Get to know the new VP and her family.
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States 12 minutes before noon. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts..