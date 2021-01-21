BSF intimidating voters at BJP’s behest, says TMC; saffron party hits back

Ruling TMC in West Bengal alleged that BJP is sending BSF to threaten voters in border areas.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim made the statement following a meeting with the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, BJP's Dilip Ghosh said they have urged EC for the deployment of central forces during polls.

Ghosh added that BJP informed EC about the abnormal rise in the number of voters.

The full bench of EC, led by CEC Sunil Arora, arrived in the state on Wednesday evening.

EC officials are on a three-day visit to Bengal ahead of the state assembly polls.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in Bengal are scheduled to take place in next few months.