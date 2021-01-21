Cole Sprouse is ‘Absolutely Not’ Interested in a ‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ Reboot

On Tuesday, Cole Sprouse, star of ‘Riverdale,’ virtually appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’.

The two stars talked about the upcoming ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, with Sprouse calling reboots a “tricky thing.” .

According to the 28-year-old actor, they can potentially “disenfranchise” the original fan base of a show.

.

The original shows, when they become successful, sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fan base.

So it's a very, very touchy thing, Cole Sprouse, via CNN.

Sprouse then referenced his early days on Disney when he starred alongside his brother, Dylan, on ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.’.

He said that they get “asked all the time” whether they’d do a reboot of the show.

.

Sprouse shot down the fan-favorite question, saying he would “absolutely not” do a reboot.

.

I'm asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a 'Suite Life' reboot, and I go, 'No, absolutely not ...', Cole Sprouse, via CNN