Phase 1B begins, area first responders take COVID vaccine

Locally, hundreds of more missourians received their covid vaccine today joseph health department holding another vaccination clinic.

We were there for the next phase... <<kilee thomas reporting walking through the doors of civic arena missouri's covid vaccination rollout-first responders.

ánats 1,2,3á sot: debra bradley, st joseph health dept.

Health director- "we are excited to get it into people and people are excited to have it.

It's just...we gotta get it."

St joseph police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, troopers... all a part of phase 1b tier 1- taking their oath of protection to the next level and rolling up their sleeve sot: bill britton emergency manager for buchanan county- "i"ve been involved in the process since it started and this was my first opportunity to get the vaccination and so, i'm here to be safe."

215 doses of pfizer's covid vaccine available to area first responders wednesday... but these aren't new vaccine shipments for 1bsot: bradley- "these are leftover vaccine we had from our 1a, so because we had vaccine left and the governor had opened the 1b tier 1 group, we were able to move in and this group vaccinated."

The health department moving onto phase 1b as directed by the state sot: bradley- "we feel pretty confident that most of the individuals in 1a have been vaccinated.

If someone reaches out to us and they fit that category, we'll work them into a clinic because we want to make sure everybody in that category is vaccinated as much as we can."ivan klippenstein training officer for sjfd is a vaccintor vaccine himself.sot: klippenstein- "i didn't take the vaccine because since i had the virus recently where i have a little safety time before i would need the vaccine, there are other people who are in a higher risk group- this should all be a risk-benefit analysis- those folks should get it before me."

A cause to protect others it when it's his rightful turn sot: klippenstein- "i will certainly get it after 60 days or so."

The health dept inching one step closer to vaccinating the general public one shot at a timesot: bradley- "i hope they understand that we are doing everything we can to get the vaccine for them and make it available for them and it will come."

Reporting in st joseph, kilee thomas kq2 news the st joseph health department is partnering with mosaic life care and the region h healthcare coalition to push out a community clinic for phase 1-b tier 2 and older and those with specific health conditions that will be an online registration process by appointment.

A date has not