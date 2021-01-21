Students at Lafayette High School Watch History Happen Live

Kamala harris.

) students across st.

Joseph had their eyes on the television wednesday morning as history was made in washington..

As president joe biden was sworn into office.

Kq2's mitchell riberal has the reactions from students and staff at lafayette high school << mitchell riberal reporting instead of learning about history through a textbook, students at lafayette high school were watching history as it happened.and understanding the importance of the forty sixth presidents inauguration."i think it is important for younger people to pay attention to politics, because we are the next generation coming up that needs to be prepared for what's going on in the world, and if we don't pay attention we won't know what to do" - katherine knapp, studentwith the unusual election celebrationthere still are important takeaways students see"today i'll most likely take away the fact that we do have a women in vice presidency, knowing people that are minorities, can serve and will serve is ultimately for great success for out country" - zachary langley studentteachers at lafayette are using the inauguration as a teaching moment to students.

"get involved, have an opinion, have a say, don't sit back idling let things happen, and then sit back and complain about the way things are, be active, care, i mean actually care, vote, be a participant: - bo tillman - american gov teacher seeing history happen live on their tv's students say it is too important to miss."it's important to witness the inauguration, because i feel that there are so many things that go on, like with the election that we don't know about, so watching those things, especially at my age, we can learn from what we watch" - knappmitchell riberal, kq2 news today marks president biden's first full day as president