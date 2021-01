5 dead in Serum Institute fire, vaccine production not hit |OneIndia news

Five people were found dead after a massive fire broke out today at vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India's Pune facility; It was a historic day for Indian market with benchmark Sensex surpassing the 50,000 level for the first time; India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj went to his father's grave first thing after landing in Hyderabad.

This and more news at 9 PM.

