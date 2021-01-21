Remembering those lost to COVID

Rabbi Peter Schaktman of Temple Emanu-El in Utica joined others across the country Tuesday night in holding a memorial service for those who died from COVID-19.

Here at home a memorial service was held on genesee street in south utica.

The menorah on the front of the temple was illuminated to shed light on those who have passed and to remind us to take better care of ourselves.

"a memorial service like this is absolutely healing for those people who have lost loved ones.

It's a reminder that their country has not forgotten about them and that the memories of their loved ones will still be part of our lives."

