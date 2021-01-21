Residents evacuated as Storm Christoph brings rain and floods

Severe flood warnings remain in place after hundreds of residents were told toleave their homes overnight because of adverse weather caused by StormChristoph.

Homes were flooded following heavy rainfall and snow showers inCheshire, with roads disrupted and residents in the county warned that riverlevels were still rising on Thursday.

Residents were evacuated overnight inthe Didsbury and Northenden areas of Greater Manchester, with the Governmentpreparing for further impacts from unsettled weather.