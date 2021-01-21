1,200 doses of vaccine expected to be administered for residents eligible according to the Indiana State Department of Health Guidelines.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Set Up For Saturday In Jasper
A covid-19 vaccine clinic is coming to dubois county.
12-hundred vaccines will be on-hand for this one day clinic.
It's happening this saturday- january 23rd -- at jasper middle school.
There will be two time slots -- 8 to noon - and then from one to five.
Anyone eligible can make an appointment.
"it's such a scary thing that's going on..
And everybody has to do their part.
You know, the masks do help.
I think they do, and as far as the vaccine, as soon as they say i can get it i'll be there to get it."
In order to schedule an appointment -- you can head to our-shot dot i- n- dot gov or dial 2-1-1