My career has just begun, don't want to relax: Siraj

After returning from Australia tour, cricketer Mohammed Siraj said, "My family gave me confidence which motivated me.

My mom used to say to stay back in Australia and to fulfil dad's dream...I think my career has just begun.

I don't want to relax now.

I want to improve my performance." India won the fourth and final test match of the series against Australia, at the Gabba in Brisbane and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 2-1.