Street library inaugurated at the Embassy of India, Antananarivo

A street library was inaugurated at the Embassy of India Antananarivo by the Minister of Communication and Culture of the Government of the Republic of Madagascar Andriantogarivo Rakotondrazafy Lalatiana and Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar.

Interested readers may register themselves with the Indian Embassy, get a book from the Street Library and return it to the Embassy after an enjoyable read, free of cost.