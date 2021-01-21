Amazon Offers to Help President Biden With Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

The company has offered to help Joe Biden achieve his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in 100 days.

Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark made the offer on Wednesday in a public letter addressed to Biden.

We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts, Dave Clark, via statement.

Clark went on to say that Amazon could make a “meaningful impact” in the “fight against COVID-19” thanks to the “scale” of its operations.

In addition to offering help, Clark also called for Amazon’s 800,000 U.S. employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines “at the earliest appropriate time.” .

The essential employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, AWS data centers, and Whole Foods Market stores across the country who cannot work from home should receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest appropriate time.

, Dave Clark, via statement.

According to Clark, Amazon has an “agreement” with a licensed third-party occupational health care provider.

That provider could administer COVID-19 vaccines to Amazon employees on-site at Amazon facilities.

We are committed to assisting your administration's vaccination efforts as we work together to protect our employees and continue to provide essential services during the pandemic, Dave Clark, via statement