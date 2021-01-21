Obama, Bush and Clinton Honor Biden in Joint Video

Obama, Bush and Clinton Honor Biden in Joint Video.

The video played during the 'Celebrating America' inaugural concert on Wednesday night.

The three former presidents appeared standing socially distanced but side-by-side.

I think the fact that the three of us are standing here talking about a peaceful transfer of power speaks to the institutional integrity of our country, Former President George W.

Bush, via 'Celebrating America' Video.

The tone of the video echoes President Biden's message of unity, a focus of his inaugural address on Wednesday.

Your success is our country's success.

God bless you, Former President George W.

Bush, via 'Celebrating America' Video.

Former President Barack Obama stated that despite deep political differences, "we have more in common than what separates us.".

One of my fondest memories of the inauguration, was the grace and generosity that President Bush showed me, and Laura Bush showed Michelle, Former President Barack Obama, via 'Celebrating America' Video.

Former President Bill Clinton stated that he views Biden's administration as an "exciting time" for the nation, even in the face of enormous challenges.

I'm glad you're there.

And I wish you well.

You have spoken for us today.

Now you will lead for us, Former President Bill Clinton, via 'Celebrating America' Video