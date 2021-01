Mikel Arteta explains decision to let Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to turn his attention to incomings in theJanuary transfer window with the club continuing to move on those players whohave no future at the Emirates Stadium.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos was releasedfrom his contract on Wednesday while Mesut Ozil will also be allowed to depart– with his free transfer to Fenerbahce being held up by quarantine rules inTurkey.