Serum Institute fire: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits incident site

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on January 21 visited Serum Institute of India (SII), in Pune, where massive fire claimed five lives.

After visiting the institute, he said, "Contractor's men were working on that floor (where the fire broke out) and when the fire brigade officials went there, they found five completely burnt bodies.

2 of them were from UP, 2 from Pune and 1 is from Bihar." "Fire brigade has done good work.

As per my info, CM will also visit the site tomorrow.

The place where COVID vaccine is manufactured was not affected.

I was informed that preparation was going on at this building (site of fire) to make Rotavirus vaccine," he added.

Fire had broken out at Manjri Plant of SII today afternoon and claimed five lives.