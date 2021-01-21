'She's Done A Terrific Job': Baker Praises Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack As She Leaves For Biden Administration Job

Transportation Sec.
Stephanie Pollack is headed to Washington, D.C.
After six years of leading MassDOT.
Pollack was announced Thursday as the deputy administrator of the Federal Highway Administration for President Joe Biden's administration.
