Here’s How to Get Motivated to Work out, According to TikTok

Here’s How to Get Motivated to Work out, According to TikTok.

Staying active can be difficult, especially in quarantine when you’re used to staying indoors and lounging.

.

Here are some tips for how to get moving, courtesy of TikTok.

Put on workout clothes , Throwing on some sweats and running shoes will help get you in the right mindset.

Imagine how you’ll feel afterwards, Focusing on how great you’ll feel will help you to start.

Get a workout buddy, An accountability partner can definitely help with sticking to a routine and can make exercising a lot more fun.

.

Prioritize activities you enjoy, You’ll be much more inclined to work out if you aren’t intimidated by the exercise.

Curate a workout playlist, Music is a quick and easy way to pump yourself up and get you in the zone.