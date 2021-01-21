Chili’s customers are divided over this employee's alleged food prep video

Fans of the Chili’s molten lava cake, look away.An alleged Chili’s employee is going viral after claiming to show how the chain makes its iconic chocolate dessert.In the video, user @braddd738 shows a pre-made cake on an otherwise empty plate.Then, the alleged employee pops the lava cake into the microwave, and then heats it up.The video, which essentially claims that the dessert is pre-made and re-heated — instead of being made fresh — divided TikTok users.Some weren’t shocked in the slightest.Others were far more disappointed