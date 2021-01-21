Covid update: PM Modi may get jab in 2nd phase; 5 killed in Serum Institute fire

From India’s vaccination drive to fire at Serum Institute, here are the top updates on the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to get vaccinated in the second phase of the inoculation drive, as per reports.

Reportedly, chief ministers above 50 will also get vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, five people were killed in fire at Pune’s Serum Institute of India.

PM Modi expressed anguish over the loss of life.

The fire was reported from an under-construction building at SII’s facility.

Also, health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that some people are spreading misinformation about vaccines.

Calling it unfortunate, Harsh Vardhan said it has developed vaccine hesitancy.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.