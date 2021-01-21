Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 21, 2021

Pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history

Credit: Localish
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 3 views
Pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history
Pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history

Outside crunchy, inside soft, and lots of love is promised at Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co.

In Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

The woodfire pies are freshly made daily.

"I believe in preserving our history.

So, in this space back in the day, it was the home of the Jewish Bakers Union," said Mario Christerna, owner of Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co.

"To honor them we're going to bake dough and make pies." Christerna says starting a business in 2020 was a challenge, but credits the community, his 'barrio,' for helping them succeed.

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history instantly.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Professor Pizza schools Chicago!

Professor Pizza schools Chicago!

Localish

It’s not an accredited college but a restaurant in the Windy City is giving its customers a master class in local and global..

You might like

More coverage

Made in the Northwest: Lloyd Pans

Made in the Northwest: Lloyd Pans

KXLY

All of the top pizza chains in America use Lloyd pans to bake their pies. But the Spokane Valley company wants you to know it's not..