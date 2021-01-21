Pizza pies with a slice of neighborhood history

Outside crunchy, inside soft, and lots of love is promised at Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co.

In Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

The woodfire pies are freshly made daily.

"I believe in preserving our history.

So, in this space back in the day, it was the home of the Jewish Bakers Union," said Mario Christerna, owner of Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co.

"To honor them we're going to bake dough and make pies." Christerna says starting a business in 2020 was a challenge, but credits the community, his 'barrio,' for helping them succeed.