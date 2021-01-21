Ask The Expert - Synergy Home

Jamie Clark is our expert in today's Ask The Expert

Hi, i'm jamie clark with synergy home.

Today we're going to talk about one of the most common questions homeowners ask us and that is, "what kind of filter should i use for my furnace?"

The reality is the answer we give is typically not one most people want to hear.

Because if you have a simple one-inch filter in your furnace, that filter is not designed for indoor air quality, that filter is designed to protect the equipment itself, the fan motor and the inside components of your furnace.

Literally, we want a rock stopper.

We want a filter that is thin enough that air can pass through without any obstruction, but something that will stop large stuff so that it doesn't get sucked into the fan motor and hurt the equipment.

A one-inch filter slot is not for indoor air quality.

So when you use a high efficiency filter like this guy here, the problem is is we're restricting the air flow and that will cause problems with the equipment.

It can cause equipment breakdowns, and it'll shorten the lifespan.

And it definitely hurts the energy efficiency.

If you're interested in indoor air quality and you want a good filter, what you really need is to go with a media cabinet.

This is a four-inch filter that has wide deep pleats in it, that gives us lots of area to catch dust and dirt without restricting the airflow.

The other benefit is this cabinet is installed at the furnace itself.

So if your furnace is in the crawlspace or in the attic, you're only going to have to get up and change it about once a year on average, twice a year for people that have pets and other things.

This filter cabinet here is made by aprilaire, it's an american-made company.

There's no movable parts, there's nothing to break, so it'll last forever.

The filter media is relatively inexpensive.

Like i said, it typically is going to last you about a year, so it's very convenient.

It'll stop 99% of all the dust and dirt that goes through it.

It's one of the best filters on the market.

Give us a call if you have any questions, 687-0553, or mysynergyhome.com.