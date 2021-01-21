Priyanka Chopra On Commanding Respect After Experiencing Racism

During an exclusive interview with ET Canada's Sangita Patel about her new film "The White Tiger", Priyanka Chopra recalls the racism she experienced while enrolled in an American high school and discusses the moment she stood up for herself and commanded respect.
Priyanka Chopra speaks on facing racism in USA; says, 'The country took so much from me, but gave me respect, Nick and my family'
Priyanka Chopra will be next in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao, which is a Netflix film. It is adapted from Aravind Adiga's..
Bollywood Life