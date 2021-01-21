Tiny Chores That Can Improve Your Life

Tiny Chores That Can , Improve Your Life.

These five small projects will go a long way in fulfilling a sense of accomplishment, .

While also showing your living space some much-needed love.

1, Give your bed a deep clean.

Changing out pillows, washing everything that fits in a machine and sprinkling a bit of baking soda directly on your mattress can work wonders.

2, Sharpen your knives.

Sharper knives require less pressure to be effective and are therefore safer to use.

.

3, Organize your medicine cabinet.

Checking expiration dates, safely discarding expired medications and taking consideration of where you keep your medications are all easily accomplished.

4, Clean your filters.

Drinking water, dishwasher, HVAC and range hood filters need a good cleaning every now and then to maintain peak performance.

5, Unclog the drain.

Start with a plunger and then try a baking soda and vinegar solution followed by a flush of boiling water