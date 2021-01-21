Rapper Kodak Black thanks Donald Trump for his Presidential pardon

Kodak Black thanks Donald Trump on Twitter for commuting his sentence before leaving office
Rapper Kodak Black thanked former President Donald Trump for commuting his sentence in one of his final acts before departing the..
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a flurry of presidential pardons and commutations for 143 people on his last day in office, from..