The Internet Loses It Over Bernie Sanders' Cozy Mittens at Biden Inauguration | Billboard News
Senator Bernie Sanders kept it comfy and cozy in an olive-colored winter jacket and knitted mittens.

In fact, he was wearing the same coat from that viral "I am once again asking" video (how many coats does one need, anyway?).