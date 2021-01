Why Don't We Can't Wait To Perform Tracks From 'The Good Times And The Bad Ones'

Why Don't We has just released their second studio album 'The Good Times and The Bad Ones', and it's safe to say they're itching to get back on the road and play these new songs for their devoted fans.

ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante caught up with the boy band, who teased what to expect when they return to the stage.

Plus, member Jack Avery opens up about spending quality time with his daughter during lockdown.