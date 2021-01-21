Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes

Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Thursday its antibody drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations.

Lilly says its covid-19 antibody drug can prevent illness among residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations.

Its the first major study to show that it may prevent disease.

The drugmaker said participants who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting covid-19.

Among nursing home residents only, there was up to a 80% reduction in risk.

U.s. regulators last year allowed emergency use of the treatment for mild or moderate covid-19 cases that do not require hospitalization.

The pandemic has devastated nursing homes and other long- term care locations.

Centers for disease control and prevention data