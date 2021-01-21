Gov. Baker Tours Gillette Stadium Vaccination Site

Gov.
Charlie Baker announced Thursday that all groups in Phase 1 of the state's vaccination plan are immediately eligible for the shot.
WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the first doses will be administered to first responders on Thursday.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker meets with reporters at Gillette Stadium.
The testing site in Foxboro will open Sunday and serve first responders.