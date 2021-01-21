Police Arrest Alleged Serial Killer Kevin Gavin In Brooklyn

Police arrested an alleged serial killer in Brooklyn on Thursday.
They say he's responsible for the murders of three women killed at the same senior living center; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Police arrested an alleged serial killer in Brooklyn on Thursday.
They say he's responsible for the murders of three women killed at the same senior living center; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Updated July 23 with “The Code” canceled at CBS.
Upfronts have come and gone, and that means broadcast networks have..