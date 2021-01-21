Mount Vernon tenants without heat for 10 days

MOUNT VERNON AREA HAVE BEENWITHOUT HEAT.

WE'RE TALKING 1DAYS WITHOUT ANY RESTORATION.WMAR 2 NEWS DAVE DETLING ISWORKING FOR YOU TO GET ANSWERON THE REPAIRWell, the heating situation sobad, tenants at one point weretold to heat an iron skilletfor added warmth.

As onetenant told me,“Yoube kidding” 15 WEST MADISONSTREET IN MOUNT VERNON ONNOTICE.THE CITY LEAVING ANINSPECTION CARDCOMPLAINTS BY TENANTS OVER ALACK OF HEAT.

Door creaking.SAMANTHA: Same temperatureoutside.

IT10 DAYS WITHOUT HEAT.

SAMANTHAMILLER HAS BEEN PACKINGOVERNIGHT BAGS AND STAYINWITH HER BOYFRIEND.

In anapartment I just want thetoilet to flush and the heatto work.

I wasnanything fancy.

I love thisapartment but I canwhen itand therePROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND THELANDLORD --- THE NO HEAT CALLCAME IN ON JANUARY 10TH.EMERGENCY HEATERS WEREDISTRIBUTED BUT THAT BECAANOTHER ISSUE.

The powerstarted going out because, Iguess we were overloading theelectrical system.

They toldus to stop using the spaceheaters during the day.

TFINAL STRAW FOR SAMANTHA.They told us to heat a castiron skillet to a hightemperature to heat theapartment.... I doa skillet.

I think thatshould be restored within 24to 48 hours if it all possible.MATT HILL --- AN ATTORNEY WITHTHE PUBLIC JUSTICE CENTER INBALTIMORE SAYS LANDLORDS HAVETHE RESPONSIBILITY TO PROVIDEACCESS TO ESSENTIAL UTILITIESLIKE HEAT.

IN A CASE LIKEMADISON STREETTENANTS SHOULD DOCUMEEVERYTHING.

You can choose tonegotiate with them and havesome sort of dialogue but itjust seems incredible thatsomebody could go without heatfor 10 days in the middle ofJanuary.

THERE HAS BEENCOMMUNICATION BETWEEN PROPERTYMANAGEMENT AND TENANTS.

FROMDOOR KNOCKS TO EMAILS ... BUTAS FOR THE HEATING AND BOILEFIX... They send us emailupdates but the estimates forwhen things are going to bedone seems to be constantlygetting pushed back.

DURINGOUR STORYON SCENE.MAINTENAN CE SATHEY'RE WORKING ON A PART.SAMANTHA SAYS SHEIT WHEN SHE FEELS THE HEAT &MEANTIME SHE THINKS ITS ONLYFAIR TENANTS BE COMPENSATED.Ion my rent next month... Andaccording to lawyers alwayshave a paper trail.

As for theissue here on Madison Street,property management says heplans to have a situationfixed within the next twodays.

