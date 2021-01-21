Unemployment claims falling through the cracks in Tippecanoe County

Some people living in Tippecanoe County are confused and frustrated about their unemployment claims. And they're having a hard time getting answers.

Are having trouble getting answers about their unemployment benefits.

News 18's joe paul spoke with these residents about how they're navigating the red tape.

He joins us in the studio with a look at how the pandemic has impacted them.

Joe?

Confusion, frustration and a lot of waiting.

That's what some people in tippecanoe county are experiencing as they seek answers for their unemployment claims. and that comes after historic levels of job loss in indiana due to the pandemic.

I spoke recently with lafayette resident marlon adams. he received a kidney transplant last year and is immunocompromised.

His doctor advised him to self-quarantine and stay home from his job at kirby risk.

He filed for unemployment in july.

He says he waited for months before he received a lump sum for pandemic assistance.

But he's been calling ever since to ask why his regular unemployment claim was denied.

Only thing they could tell me is we're looking into it.

We have somebody, they're going to contact you.

That's it, every time, that's what they tell you, and i haven't heard anything since and this is january of 2021.

I reached out to the indiana department of workforce development.

A spokesperson confirmed there's an issue with adams' case and they have assigned it to an adjudicator.

