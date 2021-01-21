Dr. Fauci gives first White House press briefing under Biden administration

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 plans and other new executive orders at the Jan.
21 press briefing on the first full day of the administration.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 plans and other new executive orders at the Jan.
21 press briefing on the first full day of the administration.
Dr. Anthony Fauci dissed the Trump administration during a White House briefing on COVID-19.
Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden's White House press secretary, says the goal is "sharing accurate information with the American..