Local Shop Sees Increase in Skate Sales

Ice skates have been a hot commodity this year and they were not anticipating it.

Are gaining in popularity this winter ?

"**- just last week we caught up with tyrol ski and sports in rochester ?

"* ?

"* where snows and cross country skis were flying off the shelves... they aren't the only business seeing an uptick in sales.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live at ah?

"*ma la vita to tell us what they cannot keep in stock this year.

Mary?

Skates.

This year, the shop is making three trips a week and picking up about twenty?

"* five skates each time.

Knapp says the orders are not slowing down.

We still are getting the calls in that.

Do you have skates?

Do you have skates?

And a lot of it is adult sizing.

Some kid sizing, but a lot of adults.

Knapp tells me the shop is all stocked up for the weekend, but she anticipates skates will go fast, so don't wait too long!

Thanks, mary.

The shop also sells women's clothing, home