SI Insider: The Blue Jays Still Have More Building to Do After Landing George Springer

SI's Tom Verducci shares his thoughts on the Toronto Blue Jays after they signed George Springer to a six-year $150 million deal
SoulCycle poster child Soeuraya Wilson quit on Instagram, saying she's tired of being 'used' by a company that supports activism only 'when it is convenient for their bottom line' — we spoke with 2 Black instructors who agree
Business Insider
· Soeuraya Wilson, a high-profile SoulCycle instructor since 2014 who appeared in promotions, quit in an Instagram post, saying..