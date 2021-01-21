More Cold Food Storage

Keep that south of our area.

Minnesota has a shortage in cold food storage.

The company will build a frozen food storage facility in albert lea.

Kimt news three's mary peters spoke with the albert lea economic development agency about the plans.

"* yes, i spoke with the executive director of the albert lea economic development agency today and he says this will bring valuable storage capacity to the food businesses of southern minnesota and albert lea.

This storage facility will be one hundred seventy thousand square feet and cost thirty one million dollars.

It will be called vortex cold storage.

The facility will be temperature controlled with temperatures ranging from forty to negative twenty degrees fahrenheit.

The facility will also have a secure gated yard and trailer storage.

The executive director of the albert lea economic development not only just in southern minnesota, regionally, throughout the state, these kind of quality food storage areas are recently getting older and there's just a need.

The company will break ground for the storage facility this spring.

The plan is for the project be completed later this year.