Mask Mandate for Air Travel

First tonight: among president joe biden's burst of executive orders is one aimed at ensuring safe travel during the covid?

"*19 pandemic.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester international airport with what passengers can expect.

"* since last summer many passengers at r?

"*s?

"*t used to flying wearing a mask..

But biden's order would make wearing one a federal mandate ?

"* leaving little wiggle room for passengers to argue about their rights.

The order would also apply to ships, intercity buses, trains and public transportatio n.

Travelers from abroad may also have to provide a negative covid?

"* 19 test before departing for the u?

"*s and quarantine once they arrive.

R?

"*s?

"*t says staff are hope any changes will be a positive move for airlines by putting standards in place that will help with consistency and protect we don't know what those requirements will be and if they'll be burdensome to any travelers at this time but we're hopeful that with any new requirement that comes out there will be some really good guidance on how that will be implemented and hopefully enough lead time for airports and airlines to all get prepared for that change.

R?

"*s?

"*t says as more guidel come down employees will make sure to work with passengers so they stay informed and don't get bumped from their flights.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news 3.

All u?

"*s carriers do have some sort of requirement for passengers to cover their faces ?

"* as do mot airports and transit systems. the order is to better enhance enforcement.