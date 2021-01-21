Knox County EMA uses Think GIS to get information to the public

Local a local emergency management agency is hoping to get vital information out to the public more effeciently.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how "you" can ge access to those important details.

Gar} "here in knox county people might know the gis website as a place to go to find out property values.

However the emergency management agency hopes it becomes a go to place for folks to find out the latest information."

Think gis is used by many counties across the state of indiana.

For most communities the website is used to access information about properties.

But knox county has taken to gis to provide vital information.

"it's called event manager and we can actually post event on that map live.

Whether it's a road closure, some type of fire or hazardous materials event."

Thursday morning there were a few events posted.

In vincennes the map showed a couple of road closures.

The county's covid-19 clinic is also shown.

When you click on an event...information on that event pops up.

The ema can update the map from their new mobile operations vehicle.

In just a few seconds ema officials can get those vital details out to the public.

All in hopes of keeping the community well informed.

"it's just another tool we have in our inventory that we can use so if people are at home and they needed to know some information really fast, it takes us really no time to get that information on that map."

Gar} "we've placed a link to knox county gis on our website at wthitv.com just click on this story.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."