NBC 26 weather forecast

We still could hold on to a few scattered evening snow showers or flurries as that front moves through.

The temperature will fall quite a bit to around 10°.

Friday is going to be blustery and colder with highs only in the upper teens.

It looks like Saturday night into Sunday morning, we will have some accumulating snow.

We'll work out the details as it gets closer, but it looks like a couple inches will probably fall.