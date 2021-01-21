Where is the snow?

Snow has been hard to come by so far this winter.

And as we approach the halfway point of the season...... storm team 10's david siple explains how much snow we typically see and where we stand so far.

It has no doubt been a dry winter and the ground, has been unusually green this winter.

The weather station i use to get the data came from indiana state university.

Records for this station go back from 1954 to 2021.

Normally a typical winter, december through february here in the wabash valley, will give us around 9.2 inches of snowfall.

This year... has been hit and miss.

Some areas throughout the wabash valley has seen upwards to 5 inches total.

Here in vigo county, we have only seen about 1.5 inches of snow.

In a normal winter up to today, we should have seen around 6 inches of snow.

Looking at some of the extremes here in vigo county the largest single day snow event took place on december 31, 19-73.

Where we had 14 inches of snow in one day... now... looking forward, the climate prediction center is forecasting us to have 40% above normal precipitation.

Temperatures over the next month, is looking warmer.

With the wabash valley seeing 33% above normal temperatures.

What does that mean for the rest of our winter season?

Well we could be in for more rain and possibly more snow over the next month.

But one thing is for sure, ole man winter is still here and we have a lot of winter left.

In the wthi studio, i'm storm team 10 meteorologist david siple.