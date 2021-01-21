New speeding laws

Taking your foot off the gas

The weekend tougher penalties could be coming for iowa motorists who speed ?

"* and end up involved n a deadly crash.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city.

Alex ?

"* what does this new bill entail?xxx george ?

"* it may be tempting o go fast ?

"* but there are speed limits for a reason.

Now ?

"* if you go well over the limit ?

"* and get in an accident that results in a death ?

"* you may be penalized more.

A bill going through the iowa house right now would create a charge for driving at an excessive speed that results in someone else's death ?

"* 10 years in prison if a vehicle was going over 25 mph and it directly or indirectly causes the death of someone else.

Lieutenant travis bartz with the floyd county sheriff's office says this type of law is needed ?

"* as someone going well over the speed limit is putting lives at "this is not a 'i didn't realize i was going that fast.'

25 over the speed limit is a significant amount that that person knows they're speeding, whether they're going out for a joyride, whether they want to see how fast their car goes, they are deliberately speeding."

In floyd county ?

"* bartz tells me they have noticed not only those going 80 or 90 miles an hour ?

"* but also more high speed chases in his jurisdiction.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex thank you alex.

A director with the d?

"*o?

"*t said that department has seen 69 deaths last year that were related to high speed crashes.///