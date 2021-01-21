Residents at Boyington Health and Rehab center receive COVID vaccinations

A shot is a small price to pay when it comes to the big picture, that’s just what residents at Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center tell News 25 as they line up for their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

- news 25's toni miles takes us t- the gulfport senior care- facility.

- quick!- quick!!

- quick!- - the year-long covid pandemic- has been far-reaching, isolatin- all segments of the - population, but among the - hardest hit are our elderly - - something long-time health care- providers know first hand.- lisa fountain, community- liaison, gulf coast health- - care: "the only other really bi event we have had to deal with- was hurricane - katrina.

Now with the pandemic,- it's the same-starting over,- trying to pick up and - trying to make the best out of- what we can."

That's just what sandra cole an- danny clemmons are doing...they- were among the first residents- at boyington health & - rehabilitation center in line t- get their covid vaccinations- thursday morning.

- danny clemons, boyington health- and rehabilitation- center: "i've been looking forward to it to be honest with- you."

<splice> "i fee confined in other words.

It's - been that way since march.

My - mother used to say- you can go stir crazy."

The shot is a dose of hope for- sandra cole.- nurse ida stewart: "1, 2, 3..."

Sandra cole: "when are you goin to give me the shot?"

Nurse: "i gave it to you!"

Right now, the gulfport senior- care facility only allows - outdoor visits - in line with - cdc regulations to protect thos- who live here, but the walls- close in for some like sandra - cole who misses her family.

- sandra cole, resident, boyingto- health and- rehabilitation center: "i haven't seen my grandkids or my- daughter in a - while.

I miss them!"

Toni miles, news 25:- "mississippi governor tate reeves says 95-percent of our - state's senior care facilities- should have administered covid- vaccinations to their - residents by the end of this- month.

As for this facility her- in gulfport, residents are- expected to get their second- shots soon."

- shane sumrall, director of- nursing, gulf coast health- care: "what will happen is we'l have our second round of covid- vaccines.

It- will be on february 11th at 10- am.

The goal is to eventually - have our family - members to be able to come in - and see their loved ones.

- hopefully they can come in and- see them soon."

Not soon enough for sandra cole- sandra cole, resident, boyingto- health and- rehabilitation center: "grandma loves y'all, and keep coming up- and asking- these folks to let you in!"

In gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.