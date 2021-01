Seniors in low-income areas struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine

One of many obstacles is how to provide those shots to underserved, low-income and rural areas of Palm Beach County, Patrick Franklin, Urban League of Palm Beach County

TIME GETTING THE COVID-19VACCINE, BUT NOT FOR THEREASON YOU MIGHT THINK.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'SMATT SCZESNY TALKED WITH SOMEWHO SAY CERTAIN NEIGBORHOODSARE AT A DISADVANTAGE.IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD WHERESHERMAN WINN LIVESÃGETTING AVACCINE HE SAYS ISN'T EXACTLYEASY .

140137“IF YOU LIVEAROUND HERE IT IS WITH NOTRANSPORTATION AND ONLY FORTHE SELECTED FEW, YOU HAVE TOBE ON THE WEALTHY SIDE”SHERMAN SAYS HE KNOWS THEVACCNE IS NOW AVAILABLE ATPUBLIX PHARMACIESÃBUT THATREQUIRES AN ONLINE APPOINTMENTÃAND HE DOESN'T HAVE ACOMPUTERÃPLUS THERE'S NOPUBLIX NEAR HIM.

140030“PUBLIX IS ON BLUE HERON GOINGTOWARDS SINGER ISLAND.

AND HOWFAR IS THAT?

FROM HERE TO BLUEHERON ITS ABOUT 3 MILE” WHENGOVERNOR RON DESANTIANNOUNCED PUBLIX WAS OFFERINGTHE VACCINE IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY HE SAID 90 PERCENT OFTHE COUNTY'S SENIORS LIVEWITHIN A HALF MILE OF A STOREÃFOR SOME OF THE REMAINING 10PERCENT, IT CAN BE TOUGH.124444“THE ISSUE IS ACCESS”PATRICK FRANKLIN IS PRESIDENTOF THE PALM BEACH COUNTY URBANLEAGUE SAYS AND LACK OFINTERNET ACCESS AND STORES AREA PROBLEM IN LOWER INCOMEAREAS.

124556“THAT'S FOURMILES ABOUT FOUR MILES WEST ORTWO AND A HALF MILES SOUTH SOWE'RE RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF AFOOD DESERT, AND THESE FOODDESERTS RUN UP AND DOWN THECOAST FROM FORT PIERCE TOMIAMI” THOSE SO CALLED FOODDESERTS AREN'T JUST ALONG THECOASTÃTHERE ARE ALSOCOMMUNITIES IN WESTERN PALMBEACH COUNTY THAT CAN BENEARLY 30 MILES FROM A PUBLIXOFFERING THE VACCINE.

IN WPB,MS, WPTV NC5.TONIGHT, NEW STEPS ARE BEINGTAKEN TO MAKE SU