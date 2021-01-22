Morning Crash

A garbage truck was hit and caught fire on Lee Highway, which spread to the garage, burning 20 more vehicles.

H@W Auto Repairs gutted by a crash and fire early this morning.

Led to an auto repair business and numerous cars to erupt in flames.

News 12's winston reed tells us how the owner of h & w auto is working to recover.

For 40 years h & w auto repair served the chattanooga community on lee highway.

An early morning traffic accident now has the owner, employees, and customers salvaging anything they can.

"so far all my contact numbers are gone, my books, my computer wit everybody's name."

Chattanooga fire says a collision between a garbage truck and a car resulted in over 20 cars and nick santore's auto shop to erupt in flames.

"the vehicle struck a garbage truck.

It was a private garbage truck -in the middle of lee highway, that ruptured the fuel tank on the garbage truck."

"dumped about 50 to 75 gallons worth of fuel onto the parking lot.

Her car ignited causing the diesel fuel to catch on fire.

Burned the cars on my lot as well my building."

As santore is working to recover from the devastating loss, while contacting all of his effected customers.

"for those who know who i am and have your care here, if you could contact us -we would appreciate it- by coming by.

I'll be here probably 'til 7 or 8 o clock tonight."

Standup: no fatalities were reported.

News 12 will post santore's cell phone number on our webpage for customers who need to contact him.

